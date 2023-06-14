BRATTLEBORO — Bobby DiTrani’s second solo show at Gallery in the Woods will take place on Friday, July 7. His masterly oil paintings evoke an atmosphere balanced precariously between serene beauty and cataclysmic chaos.
DiTrani will present new and past works that combine his skill and talent with figures and faces, smoky forests and faraway mountains, and how they might shine in a sunset or the glow of a nearby burning industrial refinery.
DiTrani works in oil paints on canvas and panels. By layering the colors using classical techniques, he brings an inner light to each form.
DiTrani is a multitalented artist and musician. He studied classical drawing and painting under Juliette Aristedes at her classical Atelier at the Gage Academy of Art in Seattle, Washington and has had work shown extensively on both coasts.
When not painting, DiTrani follows many muses. He created over 200 illustrations for New York Times bestselling author GennaRose Nethercott to accompany a series of performances of narrative prose. In addition to painting and art, Bobby and his brother Walker formed a band called the DiTrani Brothers. Bobby and his brother, as well as a drummer and bass player, travel the country combining the magic of Gypsy jazz with the ribald nonchalance of Tin Pan Alley classics.
For more information, go to Gallery in the Woods, 145 Main St. in Brattleboro, galleryinthewoods.com or call 802-257-4777