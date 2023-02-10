ROCKINGHAM — A six-hour closure of I-91 Northbound between Exit 5 and Exit 6 is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The closure will allow construction crews to perform necessary maintenance on the Northbound bridge (Bridge 21N).
Northbound traffic will be detoured at Exit 5 and will utilize the I-91 Access Road and U.S. Route 5.
Temporary traffic signals have been installed along Route 121 at the location of the bridges, and the westbound lane will remain closed. One-way alternating traffic will be regulated by temporary signals.
These signals will remain in place into the summer.
On the interstate, Southbound traffic will continue to be diverted onto the Northbound barrel. Northbound traffic is limited to the right-hand lane of travel on I-91 North.
A speed reduction of 55 mph is in place on the interstate within the project area. Fines are doubled for speeding within the construction zone.
Pier cap demolition and removal of Piers 3 and 4 on the Southbound bridge will continue.
Next week, crews will begin installing a work platform on top of Pier 3.
The work platform will allow the contractor to weatherize the work area and complete all necessary tasks associated with the new concrete pier caps.
Once demolition has been completed, highway crews will begin formwork for new concrete.