BRATTLEBORO — Teams are already starting to form for the second Hospice Amazing Hunt, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
A black cat, a woman in a Hawaiian shirt, a license plate from Nevada ... these are some of the possible search items in the upcoming Brattleboro Area Hospice fundraiser. Teams compete to score the most points while navigating downtown Brattleboro, learning its history, having fun with family, friends and coworkers all while raising money to support the mission of Brattleboro Area Hospice.
The fee to participate is $200 per team; teams of four are encouraged. Funds can be raised through sponsorship from friends and family or a team donation. Register your team, create a name and raise sponsorship support online at www.brattleborohospice.org.
A wrap-up celebration will follow with food, a cash bar and the awarding of prizes to the three teams with the most points.
One participant said after last year's Hunt, “There is something so fun about a scavenger hunt, it's a great way to discover our town of Brattleboro through clues. We saw buildings, landmarks, people, local businesses in a new way, talked and met new people as well. There is so much to discover in our town. I loved it and would happily do it again.”
This year is looking to be just as fun with new clues and things to discover.
Organizers expressed special thanks to the event sponsors: the Brattleboro Edward Jones Offices; GSPT, LLC; The Richards Group; Chroma Technology; Trust Company of Vermont; Brattleboro Savings & Loan; Brattleboro Veterinary Clinic; Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors; Brattleboro Food Co-op; Farnum Insulators; Mary & Al Siano; Holstein Association, USA; Foard Panel; Brattleboro Subaru; Lawrin & Pam Crispe; Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters; and 802 Credit Union.
Founded in 1979, Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a range of volunteer-based services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. Programs reflect the community’s values of kindness, decency, and dignity. To learn more or contact staff, call 802-257-0775 or visit the website at www.brattleborohospice.org.