DUMMERSTON — Join in for the Dummerston Historical Society’s Quarterly Meeting and Program via Zoom on Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m. A brief business meeting will be held first, focusing on a review of 2021 activities and the budget. Following the business meeting, the program will feature Rich Holschuh, an independent historic and cultural researcher.
Holschuh draws upon indigenous history, linguistics, geography, and culture in order to share beneficial ways of seeing and being in relationship with place. When asked what he would focus on during this presentation, Holschuh said, “I will share (to the degree possible) stories of Indigenous presence specifically in what is now Dummerston, and then more generally in the immediate area of Sokwakik/Sokoki country (how this region is seen through Abenaki eyes). I have several Dummerston-centric narratives.” The presentation will last approximately 45 minutes and there will be time for questions and answers.
If not already on the Dummerston Historical Society email list and interested in attending via zoom, email gailsvt@gmail.