TOWNSHEND — The Vermont State Police is asking the public for help in identifying a pickup truck that was in the area of an assault that happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 6 around Grace Cottage Hospital on Grafton Road in Townshend.
VSP would like to speak to the operator of the truck. That person may have information that could assist in the investigation. The truck was captured on surveillance images and is believed to be a red Chevrolet Silverado from approximately 2016-2018. The license plate was not visible.
Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner at the VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-766-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.