Brattleboro voters are encouraged to watch the Brattleboro Select Board Candidates Forum on Tuesday, February 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. to learn about this year’s slate of candidates. The event is being presented by iBrattleboro.com and BCTV and will be live streamed to Comcast channel 1085 and BCTV’s Facebook page, and BCTV’s YouTube page (https://youtu.be/NOi_DQs5Y90).
It’s a virtual forum this year, held via Zoom.
Each candidate will be given three minutes to introduce themselves and tell the public why they are running. This will be followed by a round of questions about recent board decisions, possible decisions to be made in the coming year, and other local issues. If all goes well, there will be time for a quick round of closing remarks as well.
Christopher Grotke of iBrattleboro.com will be the moderator.
All candidates for one- and three-year seats have been sent invitations to participate.
Members of the public may submit questions for consideration in advance. Email: info@iBrattleboro.com with the subject “Forum Question.”
If you have any questions, please contact info@ibrattleboro.com or cor@brattleborotv.org.