WILMINGTON — A duly warned Select Board meeting was held on July 14, 2023, for the purpose of setting the municipal tax rate. The Select Board discussed the proposed municipal tax rate of 0.6097 versus the homestead education rate of 1.9659 set by the state.
The proposed municipal rate, which decreased slightly from the original proposal at Town Meeting, was approved at 0.6097. The FY-24 municipal rate is a reduction from last year's rate of 0.6165 or a reduction of 0.0068. The municipal rate accounts for 24 percent of a taxpayer's total tax bill.
While the Select Board, town manager and department heads try to keep the municipal tax rate in check, the homestead and non-homestead tax rates for the town are increasing this year, FY-24. The homestead education tax rate is calculated from the town voter-approved per-pupil education spending adjusted by the common level of appraisal (CLA). The non-homestead education tax rate is the statewide rate adjusted by the CLA. The CLA rate in Wilmington for tax year 2023 is at 78.36 percent due to the rapid increase in home prices since the pandemic. In terms of the CLA progression, the town's CLA was 100.31 percent in the tax year 2021, then 91.17 percent in the tax year 2022.
The Select Board expects that with the rapid decrease in Wilmington's CLA, the town's assessor will need to do a town-wide statistical reappraisal for 2024's tax year. Residents are reminded that a town-wide reappraisal was completed in 2020. Current housing prices/sales remain at pandemic levels. As an example, in 2023, a random house selected from the Wilmington Grand List with an assessed value of $332,530 sold for $643,000, and another home with an assessed value of $132,350 sold for $355,000. The town's grand list increased by about $15 million for FY-24.