BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Senior Center has a trio of events beginning again this week.
The center will continue to offer its year-round program called Mixed Fiber Arts every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program is for anyone 55 years old and older and the fee is by donation only. This group will be meeting in the Senior Center Meeting Room in the Gibson Aiken Center.
Everyone is invited to bring their fiber art project to work on while socializing and enjoying the company of other crafters in a room that promotes social distancing. Crochet, knitting, Swedish weaving, hand sewing, and more are all welcome to join this group. This is a freelance and self-guided program. All abilities are welcome.
Steve Green will continue to offer Tai Chi classes on Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Blue Room located on the third Floor of the Gibson Aiken Center.
Tai Chi is considered a powerful tool in healing and strengthening the body, mind, and spirit. Flowing movements improve balance, increase flexibility, and joint mobility and reduce stress. Green is certified by the Arthritis Foundation in the instruction of Tai Chi for health and arthritis. Participants 55 years old and older may register before the first class or weekly if doing the drop-in. The daily drop fee is $5 for Brattleboro residents or $7 for non-residents.
Reservations are required, call 802-257-7570.
The Senior Center and Brattleboro Bowl will continue to offer Senior Bowling League on Thursdays beginning at 9 a.m. This league is for anyone 50 years old and older.
This program will be held at Brattleboro Bowl on Putney Road. Everyone from beginners to experienced are welcome to join this friendly and fun bowling league. The fee is $10 for three games. For more information, contact Nancy Dalzell at 802-722-4020. All abilities are welcome.
If there are special needs required for any of these programs or more information is desired, contact the Brattleboro Senior Center Activity Coordinator Sarah Clark at 802-257-7570 or sclark@brattleboro.org. Go to the website for a complete listing and description of events at www.brattleboro.org. Follow us on Facebook at “Brattleboro Senior Center."