BRATTLEBORO — There are so many resources available for seniors, but it can be a mountain of confusing paperwork to get in touch with them.
That’s why individual support will be available at The Brattleboro Senior Center to help Medicare recipients find programs they may be eligible for, including application assistance. Those programs include Medicaid, 3 Squares VT or SNAP, Choices for Care, and Fuel Assistance. A representative will be on-hand at the Center, 207 Main St., from 12 to 1 p.m. Monday to meet folks and introduce herself.
Individual appointments at The Brattleboro Senior Center will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9. Call The Brattleboro Senior Center at 802-257-7570 for more information.