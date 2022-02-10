BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Senior Center released its daily schedule the week of Feb. 14 to 18.
Monday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., indoor pickleball; 10 a.m., bridge lessons with Dennis (reservation required); noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch (reservation required); 1 to 2 p.m., educational film.
Tuesday: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mixed Fiber Arts; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., oil painting with Marilyn; 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Strength Training with Lissa; 10:30 a.m. to noon, adult ice skating; 10:30 a.m. 3 p.m., pickleball; noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, pickleball; 10 to 11 a.m., Tai Chi; 10 a.m. to noon, watercolor painting; 10 to 10:30 a.m., beginner country line dancing; 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., country line dancing; 10:30 a.m. to noon, adult ice skating; 11 a.m. to noon, Advanced Tai Chi; noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch (reservation required); 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Duplicate Bridge (reservation required).
Thursday: 9 a.m., bowling at the Brattleboro Bowl (call them for more information); noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch (reservation required); 1 to 2:30 p.m., Movie Matinee.
Friday: 9 to 11:30 a.m., pick-up bridge playing; 9 a.m. to noon, indoor pickleball; 10 to 10:45 a.m., Strength and Balance with Lissa; 10:30 a.m. to noon, adult ice skating; noon to 12:30 p.m., congregate lunch (reservation required).