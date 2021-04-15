BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Senior Center announced it will be offering Senior Tennis on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. for anyone 55 years old and older beginning Tuesday, April 20.
This program will be held at the Living Memorial Park Fred H. Harris Tennis Courts. This is a freelance program with no instruction and no officials. Participants must have their own equipment. All abilities are welcome.
If there are special needs required for this program or more information is requested, call program leader Ruth Lane at 802-254-6772 or Sarah Clark at the Brattleboro Senior Center at 257-7570 or email her at sclark@brattleboro.org. See the website for a complete listing and description of events at www.brattleboro.org. Follow them on Facebook at “Brattleboro Senior Center.”