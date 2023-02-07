Senior Solutions has need for several Senior Companions throughout Southeastern Vermont.
This is an opportunity to support an older adult friend or neighbor with companionship, help with shopping, or help taking them to medical appointments. There is a small tax-free stipend as well as mileage reimbursement.
For more information, visit the website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org or email Volunteer Visitor Program Director, Victoria Alleman at Valleman@seniorsolutionsvt.org. You may also call the HelpLine at 1-802-885-2669.