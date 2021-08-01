BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Congregate Meal dining program will be operating five days a week (Monday through Friday), beginning today at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St.
There will be limited capacity and reservations will be required. To make a reservation, contact: Cynthia at 802-257-1236 or director@brattleboroseniormeals.org no later than 11 a.m. Congregate Meals begin at noon and end at 12:30 p.m.
Meals on Wheels is in desperate need of volunteers to help deliver meals. You can volunteer one day or five. Contact Cynthia at 802-257-1236 or director@brattleboroseniormeals.org.