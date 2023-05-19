DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their second luncheon of the month with take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in-house meals served at noon on Wednesday, May 24.
The menu will include meatloaf or vegetarian meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, summer squash casserole, and cottage pudding with lemon sauce for dessert.
Reservations by Tuesday evening are strongly suggested.
Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave a name, telephone number, the number of meals desired and whether eaten at the Grange or taken home. A donation of $3 for patrons 60 and above and $4 for those younger is suggested.