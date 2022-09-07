DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will be holding their next Senior meal on Wednesday, with takeouts available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and in-house guests eating at noon.
The menu this week consists of pulled pork on a bun, vegetarian alternative of plant-based hamburg in a Sloppy Joe sauce on a bun, baked beans, vegetarian baked beans and coleslaw, with red velvet cake for dessert.
Reservations are requested but not mandatory, and can be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138. Leave your name, telephone number, whether you are dining in or taking your meal out, and the number of meals desired. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folk is suggested.