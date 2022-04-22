DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions present their 4th Wednesday lunch on April 27, with take-outs available from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the eat-in meal being served at noon. The menu will consist of Shepherd's Pie (with mixed veggies), Vegetarian Shepherd's Pie, broccoli/cauliflower salad and gingerbread with whipped cream.
Reservations requested by Tuesday evening so organizers have enough food for all. Call 802-254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number and the number of meals you need. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for younger folks is suggested.