DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will serve a Senior Lunch on Wednesday, June 8, with take-outs ready at 11:30 a.m. and the inside seating lunch at noon. Reservations are necessary, call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number, number of meals wanted and whether you are taking it home or eating in. It is helpful if you call by 5 p.m. on Tuesday so organizers know how much food to prepare.
This week's luncheon menu will be baked chicken with vegetarian plant based chicken as a vegetarian option; rice pilaf, succotash and pineapple upside down cake for dessert. A donation of $4 for those 59 and under and $3 for 60 and older is appreciated. This meal is open to all.