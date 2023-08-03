DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their 2nd Wednesday luncheon on August 9, with take-outs available from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and in-house meal served at noon. Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made by calling the Grange Hall at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number and how many meals you want, and whether you are eating in or taking it with you.
The menu for this week will be oven barbequed chicken, vegetarian pizza on English muffin, summer squash casserole, scalloped potato, with pineapple upside down cake for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.