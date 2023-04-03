DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange present their first April luncheon on April 12, with take-out meals available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in-house seating and meal at noon. Reservations are strongly encouraged by 6 p.m. Tuesday; call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number, the number of meals wanted and whether you are eating in or taking it out. The number is available 24/7.
The menu this week is pulled pork on a bun, vegetarian lentil sloppy joes, homemade baked beans, potato salad and fruit cobbler for dessert. These meals are open to everyone in the community and surrounding area; a donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for those 59 and younger is suggested.