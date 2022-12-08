DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions presents their 2nd Wednesday Senior Lunch on Dec. 14, with take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in-house seating at noon. The menu includes roast pork and gravy, vegetarian option (cheese tortellini casserole, scalloped potato, corn pudding, Harvard Beets, with Gingerbread for dessert.
Reservations are strongly suggested for this meal. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 by Tuesday evening so organizer can make enough food. Leave your name, phone number, number of meals needed and whether you are eating in or taking it home. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for the younger folks is suggested. All are welcome. Remember, just this one meal in December, but the group is back to two meals per month next month, weather permitting.