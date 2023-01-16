DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and the Evening Star Grange will present their second monthly luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, with in-house seating at noon, and take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 pm. This week's meal will consist of Kielbasa Skillet, vegetarian quiche, baked beans, broccoli/cauliflower au gratin, with bread and dessert ambrosia.
Reservations are strongly encouraged by Tuesday at 5 p.m. so organizers can plan enough food for everyone. Call the Grange Hall at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number, number of meals wanted and whether you are eating in or taking out. This meal is open to all. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for the younger folks to help defray some of the expenses is suggested.