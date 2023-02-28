DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will hold their first meal of the month on Wednesday, March 8, with in-house seating at noon and take-out meals available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged by Tuesday at 5 p.m. to ensure organizer have enough food prepared. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number, number of meals you wish and whether they are to be eaten in-house or take-out.
The menu for the March 8 meal is as follows: Shepherd's pie, vegetarian Shepherd's pie, squash medley, 4-bean salad, and banana cake for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for 59 and under is suggested.