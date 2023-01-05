DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will have their first Senior Lunch of 2023 on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with an in-house meal served at noon and take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested so that organizers will have enough food. Call the grange hall at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number, the number of meals you would like and whether you want take-out or are eating in.
The meal this time will be meat loaf, vegetarian meatloaf option, mashed potatoes and gravy, marinated carrots and pineapple upside down cake for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.