DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions present their first February lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with in-house seating at noon and take-outs available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will be chicken pie, vegetarian mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, succotash, and Black Forest Cake for dessert.
Reservations are strongly suggested and may be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138 by Tuesday at 6 p.m. so organizers can know how much food to make. Leave your name, telephone number, the number of meals you want and whether you are eating in or taking it out. A donation to help defray expenses of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks is suggested. All are welcome.