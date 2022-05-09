DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will present their 2nd Wednesday lunch on Wednesday, May 11, with take-outs available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the eat-in meal will take place at noon.
The menu will consist of corned beef hash, vegetarian cheese tortellini and spinach casserole, green bean casserole, cole slaw with mixed fruit cobbler for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for the younger crowd is suggested. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling the Grange Hall at 802-254-1138 and leaving your name, telephone number and number of meals desired by Tuesday evening, if possible, to help organizers prepare enough food.