Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions present their 4th Wednesday Luncheon on Wednesday, with both inhouse seating and take-out meals available. Reservations are requested, by Tuesday evening, if possible. Call the Grange and let us know the number of lunches wanted, your name and telephone number. The number at the Grange is 802-254-1138. The menu will include Kielbasa and Potato Skillet, Linda's cabbage casserole, gelatin fruit salad, with chocolate chip bread pudding for dessert. Pick-up is between 11:30 and 1, and inside seating will be served at noon. Books will be available from the Lydia Taft Pratt Library. There will be only one meal in November, one week later, on Nov. 17. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.