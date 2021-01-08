DUMMERSTON -- Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their second Wednesday senior lunch on Wednesday, Jan. 13, with pick-up times between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Dummerston Center. This is a take-out only meal and reservations need to be made by Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 12 to ensure we make enough food. Call the Grange Hall anytime at 254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number and your choice of meat or vegetable lasagna and total number of meals you need. The menu will include: meat or veggie lasagna, buttered broccoli/cauliflower, cole slaw, garlic bread and mixed fruit cobbler with whipped cream for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for anyone under 60 is suggested. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing while waiting to pick up your meal. Thank you for your cooperation. We hope you enjoy the meal.