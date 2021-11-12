DUMMERSTON -- The Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange November Senior Lunch is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, Nov. 17, with take-out available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in-house serving at noon. This is the only meal in November. Menu includes roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potato and gravy, winter squash, corn pudding with homemade pumpkin pie for dessert. A vegetarian option of plant-based "turkey" will be available. Reservations requested, call 802-254-1138 and leave name, number of meals, and whether take-out or in-house. Phone number is helpful. Donation of $3 for 60 and older, $4 for the younger folks is suggested.