This Thursday and Friday, after more than a year and a half providing and delivering up to 200 Meals on Wheels home deliveries daily and weekends, Brattleboro Senior Meals will be opening for Congregate lunches. It will be really great to see all of their faces again.
The lunches will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m. To reserve a place, contact Brattleboro Senior Meals at 802-451-8296 or director@brattleboroseniormeals.org.
After July 9, the Congregate lunches will continue every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, also by reservation.