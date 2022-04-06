SPRINGFIELD — Senior Solutions will be accepting applications for supportive funding for community organizations providing aging services. Funding for these community projects is being provided under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
To be eligible for funding, proposed projects and activities must meet Older American Act requirements. Organizations applying for funding must demonstrate sufficient operational capacity and proven project track records, and the ability to provide data and quality results related to the investment back to Senior Solutions.
Applications for the first round of funding will be accepted from March 1 to May 31, with grants to be awarded by June 30. Upon award, the organization must complete a grant agreement with Senior Solutions prior to funding. Interested applicants should apply online at seniorsolutionsvt.org.