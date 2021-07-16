SPRINGFIELD — Senior Solutions Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont has appointed Lori Lintner of Walpole, N.H., as the agency’s operations director.
Described as a skilled and compassionate social services professional, Lintner has for the past three years served as an adult protective services supervisor in the N.H. Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services. Prior to that, she worked for seven years as an area manager and SAFE Team administrator in the Developmental Services division of Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, a community mental health agency in Springfield.
Lintner’s experience in adult and child protective services, education, and developmental services, as well as her deep knowledge of Vermont’s social services delivery systems, will be a great match for this role, says Mark Boutwell, Senior Solutions’ executive director. Lintner succeeds Boutwell, who in April was named director of the agency. Lintner will begin work on July 26.
“This is a critical time for area agencies on aging and their partners in Vermont’s aging network,” Lintner said in a statement. “Vermonters, like all Americans, are living longer. Strong aging services are critical to ensuring that older Vermonters get the resources they need to age with equality and dignity.”
Says Boutwell, “We are delighted to welcome an operations director with Lori’s background, experience, and passion for supporting older Vermonters with opportunities for meaningful lives as they age in the places of their choosing. We have great confidence that Lori will provide highly capable leadership over many of the operations here at Senior Solutions.”
Senior Solutions is one of Vermont's five not-for-profit Area Agencies on Aging providing a range of services and supports for older Vermonters, including those living with a disability, to live in their homes and communities with dignity and quality of life. Services include Meals on Wheels and community meals, long-term care coordination, caregiver programs, Medicare and health insurance counseling and education, wellness activities and programs, and information and referrals for legal and mental health services and benefits including housing, heating fuel, and 3SquaresVT.