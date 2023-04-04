Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions staff member Tiffany Williams will be available at the following locations to offer assistance throughout April:

Dummerston Community Center, 166 West St, W. Dummerston

  • Thursday, Apr. 13, 10 a.m. to noon
  • Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Evening Star Grange, 1008 East-West Rd, Dummerston Center

  • Wednesday, Apr. 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Moore Free Library, 23 West Street, Newfane

  • Tuesday, Apr. 11, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Apr. 19, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday. April 28, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Williamsville Hall, Williamsville Rd, Williamsville

  • Tuesday, April 18, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, Apr. 27, noon to 2 p.m.