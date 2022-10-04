Senior Solutions has set up several sites around Windham and Windsor counties to help older Vermonters fill out applications for fuel assistance (LIHEAP). There are income limitations for fuel assistance eligibility: Household of one, $2,096 per month, or Household of two, $2,823 per month.
If you are planning to apply for fuel assistance, go to any of the following sites on the listed day and time to meet with Thom Simmons and Suzanne Burge. For help, call Thom at 802-797-4532.
Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bellows Falls Senior Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wardsboro Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon, Black River Good Neighbors/Ludlow.
Thursday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wilmington Old Firehouse.
Thursday, Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m., Weathersfield Food Pantry.
Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to noon, Marlboro Community Center.
Monday, Oct. 17, 3-5 p.m., Tunnel Street Apts., Readsboro.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5-6:30 p.m., Windsor Food Shelf/Trinity Church.
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Windsor Food Shelf/Trinity Church.
Thursday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Whitingham Municipal Center.
Friday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m., Halifax Community Hall.
Friday, Oct. 21, 3-5 p.m., Town Hall, East Dover.
Thursday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wilmington Old Firehouse.