WILMINGTON — The Senior Solutions 3SQVT outreach team will increase their service hours in the Deerfield Valley. The hours at the old firehouse in Wilmington are expanding from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The time change takes effect on Jan. 13.
For the next three months, the schedule includes the following dates: Jan. 13 and 28, Feb. 9 and 23, and Mar. 2 and 23.
Help with 3SVT, fuel assistance, Green Mountain Power discounts and more will be available during the new hours. All are welcome to drop in.
Those who have questions on the more complicated Medicare, Medicaid and V-Pharm issues should call the HelpLine at 802-885-2669 in advance to set up an appointment.
Senior Soultion's goal is that this schedule will make it easier for residents of the Deerfield Valley to access individual assistance.