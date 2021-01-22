Senior Solutions, the Southeastern Vermont Council on Aging, is implementing a new National Council on Aging (NCOA) grant for 2021.
During the past grant period, Senior Solutions worked with Grafton County Senior Citizens Council. However, because of the impact of COVID-19, the Council was not able to participate this year. Thus, Senior Solutions found a new partner in this bi-state effort to reach out to provide NCOA benefits.
The new partner is ABLE NH, New Hampshire’s only disability justice organization. Senior Solutions says it is looking forward to expanding National Council on Aging (NCOA) benefits enrollment capability together with ABLE NH. The NCOA encourages cross state partnerships and this is said to be a good fit.
Contact the HelpLine number at 802-885-2669 and www.seniorsolutionsvt.org and www.ablenh.org for more about the two organizations’ missions, visions and goals.