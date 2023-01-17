So many of us are finding that renting a new apartment or buying a new home is quite a challenge in 2023. As we age, the problem gets even more overwhelming. Today, with 29 percent of our Vermont seniors living alone — and according to a 2019 study by U Mass, “Living Below the Line,” nearly half of those do not have enough income to cover basic needs.
One approach being offered to remedy financial security, as well as to foster increased social interaction, is the concept of shared housing. How does this concept help facilitate reducing housing and financial challenges? Having a great housemate can save you money and help you live a healthier, more connected, and more comfortable life. But how do you avoid the nightmare housemate?
A recent episode of “Keeping Up with Senior Solutions” featured Annamarie Pluhar, the founder of Sharing Housing. Pluhar explained how the concept could potentially help many aging Vermonters save money and provide safe and comfortable housing that is in such short supply. Her organization provides resources to help you examine this possibility, clearly explained on her website at https://sharinghousing.com/. To watch the full half-hour Brattleboro Community TV interview, simply click on the following link: https://www.brattleborotv.org/keeping-senior-solutions/ep-25-sharing-housing-interview-annamarie-pluhar.
Springfield Senior Meals Expand
The Springfield Senior Community Meal is now open five days each week, Monday to Friday. Doors open at 11:15 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy a complete hot meal with dessert and coffee, all for a voluntary, suggested donation of $6 a meal. All diners who are 60 or over are welcome. What a great way to see your friends, make new friends and have a great meal at the same time. The meal site, operated by Meals on Wheels of Greater Springfield, is located on the corner of Union Street and Southridge Road in Springfield. Join them by using the side entrance on Southridge Rd.
From Sen. Bernie Sanders Update
Noah Kahan is a Vermonter who rediscovered his roots and passion back home in Vermont. Recognizing that music has always been an important part of Vermont’s way of life and that we have produced some really great musicians over the years, Bernie presents Noah as a young singer-songwriter from Strafford, Vermont whose music is gaining attention not only in his home state, but throughout the country. Noah is performing his new album, “Stick Season,” in sold-out shows everywhere from London and Vermont to Los Angeles, with stops at places like Radio City Music Hall and Jimmy Kimmel Live. What makes Noah’s success particularly interesting is that “Stick Season” is about his life right here at home. Noah calls the album a nuanced love letter to our state, to New England, and to growing up and living in small, rural towns. Thanks to Sen. Bernie Sanders for introducing us to a new rising music star here in Vermont! Check out the music by Googling Noah Kahan and sit back under a lap blanket and enjoy!
For family caregivers
The University of Vermont Medical Center and the UVM Center on Aging offers the CARERS Program for family caregivers.
Here is the program spelled out for us: CARERS (Coaching, Advocacy, Respite, Education, Relationship and Simulation) is an evidence-based therapeutic group program that enhances the knowledge, skills, and competence of informal family caregivers of people with dementia. This program is based on the model developed by the Reitman Center at the Sinai Health System of Toronto, Ontario. The Memory Program at the UVM Medical Center has offered these groups since 2016. They consistently have received feedback from the participants that this is an extremely valuable service. This program has now been expanded to include community group leaders certified in this program.
CARERS is more than a support group. The program consists of 8 weekly sessions in an intimate group setting of no more than six members. The program is designed to increase understanding of the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia and to address caregiver burden. These sessions focus on: Cognitive behavioral therapy skills for problem-solving for practical needs and resource development and skills (through simulation or role-play) for managing emotions and improved communication with the person suffering from dementia or with others involved in providing care.
This group is intended for family members who have been actively providing intensive care. For family members who are new to caregiving, another group program, TEACH, is offered. The TEACH program was also developed at the Reitman Center. Two separate CARERS groups are offered. There is one for spouses or partners and one for adult children caregivers. The adult children caregiver meetings usually are held in the early evening at a 5 to 7 p.m. time frame; The spouse/partner group normally meets during the day. Participation in this therapeutic program is generally covered by the caregiver’s health insurance, and there may be a co-pay. A pre-assessment interview is required, which is also generally covered by health insurance. Please contact Lori McKenna at 802-847-2466 to ask about joining the program. Sign up early, as these program classes fill up quickly!
Please check our website: www.seniorsolutionsvt.org, for an extensive collection of programs, benefits, resources, and news for those of us who are 60 and over. Or, as I like to say on our Tuesday weekly radio broadcast on WOOL 91.5 FM, "60 and Better." This program airs from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sign up for our monthly newsletters on our website and donate to our fundraisers to help us continue our free services. Remember to plan your participation in Senior Solutions celebrations of our 50th Anniversary this year. Save the date – April 28 for the “Senior Prom.” You won’t want to miss this event.