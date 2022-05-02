It has been another beautiful day as I sit at my desk thinking of ways to share the many wonderful programs and services that Senior Solutions brings to older adults in Southeastern Vermont. As one of Vermont’s designated Area Agencies on Aging, we have received ARPA funding and are dedicating a good portion of it to offer grants to organizations whose missions align with ours.
Visit seniorsolutionsvt.org to learn how to apply. Grant applications need to be submitted to us by May 31.
Could we keep all the ARPA funds for our own projects? Yes, but we have many community partners who work hard and offer creative programs that might be underfunded. We believe in sharing resources for the good of aging Vermonters.
Our mission is to promote the well-being and dignity of older adults. Our vision is that every person will age in the place of their choice, with the support they need and the opportunity for meaningful relationships and active engagement in their community. So, we hope through these grants to extend support through the work of other organizations who share our mission.
AmeriCorps awards $114K grant to Senior SolutionsSenior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, has received a Public Health AmeriCorps grant of more than $114,000 to provide nonmedical, in-home services to older adults and adults with disabilities in Southeastern Vermont. The grant, renewable yearly for up to three years, is one of more than 80 grants to state and local organizations for the federal Public Health AmeriCorps program.
The first-year grants, totaling more than $60 million, will allow Public Health AmeriCorps programs to recruit nearly 3,000 members nationwide.
“This grant gives Senior Solutions additional resources to be able to work with more aging Vermonters in the 46 communities served by our agency,” said Mark Boutwell, executive director of Senior Solutions. “We need more volunteers with specialized training to provide a range of services including respite and support for families whose loved ones suffer from a range of debilitating diseases such as dementia, Parkinson’s and mild cognitive impairments.”
Public Health AmeriCorps is a partnership between AmeriCorps and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and supports the recruitment, training and development of a new generation of public health leaders. The money is part of a five-year, $400 million investment in Public Health AmeriCorps by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Over the next three years, Senior Solutions plans to recruit and train 20 volunteers who will be able to provide for the unmet needs of about 50 families caring for loved ones with serious health conditions.
Our volunteer activities include companionship, meal preparation, assistance with eating, light housekeeping and laundry, errands, grocery shopping and caregiver respite services.
The grant will also help support three Memory Cafe programs we are opening in the towns of Brattleboro, Springfield and White River Junction. Volunteers are needed to assist.
Instructions on becoming a member of this Public Health AmeriCorps volunteer team will be available soon on seniorsolutionsvt.org.
Additional info on our websiteTap into seniorsolutionsvt.org and sign up for our monthly newsletters, look for the Benefits Drop-In Hours at senior centers, check out your local congregate meal site for days and hours now that many are reopening. Sign up with your email address for the upcoming “New to Medicare” class on Zoom.
If you are 45 or older you can participate online in a survey to help the state of Vermont, AARP, the Community of Vermont Elders and the Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging determine the future needs of our population. You can also find a link to our Executive Director Mark Boutwell’s BCTV interview and the link to our SAPA TV Vet to Vet program updates with Susan Triplett. Discover news, resources, volunteer and employment opportunities and remember to call our HelpLine at 802-885-2669 and ask about 3SqVT, LIHEAP, Long Term Medicaid Choices for Care, how to become an Advisory Council Member, Medicare and health savings programs, wellness programs and so much more.
Here is the link to the Windham County check up service for those of us living alone: windhamcountyvt.gov/page.php?id=10.