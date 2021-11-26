National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM) is celebrated in November. There are a multitude of issues surrounding family caregiving. During the month of November, here at Senior Solutions we want to recognize and honor family members who are delivering care to their loved ones. Not everyone understands the amount of sacrifice caregivers experience as they commit to spending hours a day watching and caring for family members. They deserve support and recognition in their communities.
Senior Solutions can provide assistance and resources to family caregivers. How?
1. The development of Memory Cafés where caregivers and their loved ones can gather for mutual support, information, and social interaction. It is also an opportunity for us to learn from them about what they need and how we can structure the café’s to work well for them.
2. The Volunteer Respite Program development. We will soon have trained volunteers who will be able to offer their time to be in the home so family caregivers can take a much needed break.
3. Senior Solutions Respite Grants for caregivers. We have two respite grants that support caregivers:
a. The Dementia Respite Grant,
b. The national family Caregiver Support Grant.
These grants offer financial assistance to eligible unpaid caregivers to provide relief from caregiving responsibilities. Check our website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org for links to valuable educational resources and support groups for caregivers.
Please call our HelpLine for more information at 1-802-885-2669 or 1-866-673-8376 (Toll-Free).