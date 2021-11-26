Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.