Studies have shown that walking promotes better health. To help us all start (or perhaps re-start) this habit safely, Senior Solutions staff are adopting the Arthritis Foundation’s evidence-based walking program, and we invite you to join us.
No matter what your level of fitness, we'll help you make the most of every walk you take. We can all benefit from weight loss, stress control, improved balance, stamina, and overall health. This is for everyone, from beginners to those who have always been physically fit.
The Walk with Ease program provides personal lessons on walking, breathing, gentle stretching, and information about joint pain. As a participant you will receive a book to record your walking progress. Nothing encourages us more than seeing our success. This program is structured for both individuals and groups. If you put a group together, our Nutrition & Wellness Director, Thom Simmons, will help you get it started. He is a Certified Program Leader with the Arthritis Foundation. Call Thom now at 802-755-7295 and get going on this 6-week walking habit. This program is ideal for a housing complex, a church group, a senior center, or any organization you belong to. Get out and enjoy the summer!
Let’s remember to take several breaks during these warm days of summer. Sit in the shade and enjoy a refreshing glass of cool water. Often, we don’t notice the effects of dehydration until it reaches a dangerous point, resulting in dizziness, fatigue, or confusion. There are lots of good reasons to drink water throughout the day. Water keeps our skin healthy. It helps regulate our body temperature and it also keeps our brains more alert and our organs functioning. Whether we drink tap or bottled water, it truly is a life-sustaining liquid.
Does it seem too boring and uninteresting? Why not add a few wedges of lemon or your favorite fruit? By adding a sliced cucumber to your pitcher of water you can give yourself a DIY “spa treatment.” Have fun with the colors and flavor combinations of blueberries, watermelon, strawberries, pineapples, and other tasty fruits. Why not top your beverage off with a few sprigs of mint? You can even add some of these colorful ingredients as you fill ice cube trays, for a doubly cool, healthy, and inexpensive treat.
Volunteer News
Our Visitor programs are in big demand. The Friendly Visitors, Senior Companions, Vet to Vet Visitors and the Public Health AmeriCorps Respite program are all welcoming additional members. So, if you would love to contribute to the quality of life of our aging Vermonters, please call 802-885-2669 and say that you want to make a difference by volunteering. Visit our website, www.seniorsolutionsvt.com, for more information.