What an exciting time of year. I hope that you have all been able to share cultural and religious traditions with those you love and care for most. As we begin 2023, we have the chance to look over our shoulders and observe what went well and where we can improve.
Senior Solutions Turns 50
This is a huge year for Senior Solutions. It was 50 years ago that we were established under the Older Americans Act to coordinate and lead the efforts to serve older adults in southeastern Vermont. Our mission to promote the well-being and dignity of older adults has remained firm throughout the years. Programs and budgets have changed over time, but we remain steadfast in our belief that people should be able to age in the place of their choice with the support they need and the opportunity for meaningful relationships and active engagement in their community. As our staff has grown under the guidance of dedicated board members, we have worked hard to embody our founding values. Some issues may feel overwhelming, but if we all work together toward solutions, we will prevail in the end.
So, help us celebrate. We are planning fun events to mark our Golden Anniversary, including a "Senior Prom" this spring. Contests, games, special programs, and more will mark the months as we identify 50 ways that Senior Solutions can help us all age successfully. Let this be the beginning of the next 50 years of outstanding service.
Terrific volunteer opportunity
Speaking of service, we invite you to go to our website www.seniorsolutionsvt.org and apply to become a member of the Public Health AmeriCorps project in southeastern Vermont. We can connect you with families all over the region who will benefit from this trained "army" of volunteers. A nice stipend, education credits and mileage reimbursement, plus the knowledge that you are making a real impact on the lives of families who are caring for a loved one, make this call to duty personally rewarding.
Donate to help support Meals on Wheels
While you are on the website www.seniorsolutionsvt.org, remember to sign up for our monthly newsletter, which is distributed by email. Right now, you can make a big impact by hitting the donate button. Hopefully, the federal government will start making better decisions and increase its allocations to a program that benefits a very vulnerable segment of our population. However, we can't wait for that and hope you will help us ensure that those who cannot provide for themselves don't go hungry. And while we're talking about living on tight budgets in these inflationary times, don't forget that our HelpLine staff is ready and waiting to help you access all the government benefits you deserve.
Expanding service hours in Wilmington
Our Senior Solutions 3SQVT outreach team has decided to expand their service hours in the Deerfield Valley. The hours at the old firehouse in Wilmington are expanding from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This takes effect as of January 13. The complete schedule for the next three months is as follows: Jan. 13 and 28, Feb. 9 and 23, and March 2 and 23. Help with 3SQVT, fuel assistance, Green Mountain Power discounts, and more will be available during our new hours. People are welcome to drop in.
If you have questions on the more complicated Medicare, Medicaid and V-Pharm issues, call the HelpLine at 802-885-2669 in advance to set up an appointment. Our goal is that this schedule will make it easier for residents of the Deerfield Valley to access individual assistance. We hope to see you there.