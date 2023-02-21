Anyone interested in hearing from Senior Solutions on a regular basis is welcome to visit our website — www.seniorsolutionsvt.org — and sign up for our monthly newsletter. Just give us your email address and look for the newsletter the following month.
Have you heard about our Foxy Fund?
The Foxy Fund a unique program that helps support nutrition for pets. Loneliness and isolation can be problems for many older Vermonters, so the ability to care for their beloved companion pets is crucial. They often become important family members who give unconditional love. Through a generous grant from Meals on Wheels and Petco, the Foxy Fund provides grants to low-income aging Vermonters here in southeastern Vermont to assist with pet food and other small unexpected expenses. For the full story about Foxy, and to learn how you can help us sustain this service, please go to our website.
And remember, you can always call our HelpLine at 1-802-885-2669 to find out more about what Senior Solutions can do to help you age successfully.
Grief and loss support groups
Having a strong support system will help during the grieving process. The Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire hosts Grief and Loss Support Groups for anyone going through this challenging time. Register at 888-300-8853, Ext. 743.
There are three groups:
Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Thetford Center Community Association, 2923 Route 113, Thetford Center.
Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Hartland Public Library, 153 Route 5, Hartland.
Thursdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Charlestown Senior Center, 223 Old Springfield Rd., Charlestown, N.H.,
AARP Tax Aid sites
Hartford Town Hall, 171 Bridge St, White River Junction, Thursdays or Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also at the WRJ Bugbee Center Monday through Friday.
Thompson Center, 99 Senior Lane, Woodstock, Mondays from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm. Call 802-457-3277.
Martin Memorial Hall, 5259 Route 5, Ascutney, Tuesdays beginning at 9 a.m. Call 802-875-2418.
Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main St., Springfield, on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Call Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm, 802-885-3933 or 802-345-5415.
Ways to give help and receive it
If you have time to spare, why not call your local library, a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) near you, a senior center, a food pantry, a Cares Group, or a community center to explore volunteer opportunities? At Senior Solutions we have many ways to connect you with your neighbors. For example, call 802-885-2669 and ask to be a Senior Companion. Or maybe, if you are a veteran, you'd like to become a Vet to Vet volunteer visitor.
Don’t hesitate to ask for help, either. Check out nutrition programs like 3SquaresVT. Get assistance signing up for Medicaid. Find out about Choices for Care as a nursing home alternative. If you want to help provide respite for those caring for loves ones suffering from cognitive impairments, join our Public Health AmeriCorps program to receive training and support. These members receive a stipend, mileage, and education credits as they assist families. Our volunteers are such an important piece of the aging puzzle here in Vermont. They enjoy knowing they make a huge difference and have fun visiting their new friends.
New to Medicare classes
Free classes about Medicare are being offered via Zoom every first Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. Call our HelpLine at 1-802-885-2669 to register and give us your email address so we can send you the link.
50th Anniversary Party
Save the date: April 28! This red-carpet event celebrates our 50 years as the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont. Recreating the glitz and glamor of vintage Hollywood, we're inviting you a true senior prom with a live dance band, plenty of tasty food, and a silent auction. Join us at the American Legion in Chester, a great space with a generous parking lot. We're asking for donated auction items of $100 in value or more. This will be a wonderful evening for everyone, so plan on attending! For more information contact Kevin at: kgolden@seniorsolutionsvt.org