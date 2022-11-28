SPRINGFIELD — Those who have been searching for meaningful work can seek to become a part-time AmeriCorps program.
Those who have 300 hours a year to dedicate to engaging in a career path will be provided with training, a $9 an-hour non-taxable stipend, and a chance to be a member of the AmeriCorps program.
This opportunity is made possible by a Public Health AmeriCorps Grant, which was awarded to Senior Solutions as one of the first organizations in the United States to embark on this project. Senior Solutions will be recruiting Members who will provide respite for families currently struggling to care for a loved one at home. AmeriCorps members will receive mileage reimbursement at the current federal rate.
Members receive an education award that can be used for future schooling or for past student loans. For those over 55 years old the award can be gifted to a child, stepchild, or grandchild upon completion of the 300 hours of service. Visit www.seniorsolutionsvt.org and read the complete job description fore more information.