We celebrated Viet Nam Veterans Day on Monday, and Senior Solutions would like to extend our gratitude beyond that date. We recognize their deep commitment to service to our country and to their communities. Through connecting with the American Legion and other veteran groups and individuals in the Vet-to-Vet Visitor Program, we have grown to appreciate their strength of purpose, caring, and selfless contributions. These are men and women who continue far into retirement to exhibit the ideal of making the lives of others better.
We are honored to be allowed to work together with our veterans on the visitor programs. Without their involvement at many levels we would not even hope to make a success of the Visitor Program. When COVID-19 hit the veterans stepped up and insisted they could continue to do errands, go grocery shopping, phone visit, take walks outside, do chores and anything else possible to stay connected with their veteran partners. These amazing individuals continually show us why we are lucky to know them and why we honor them. So, if you are a Viet Nam veteran and would like to continue to serve, please call our HelpLine at 802-885-2669 and ask how you can join. In Windsor and Windham counties the “Buddy System” is alive and well!
Senior Solutions is pleased to announce that we have a great addition to our staff. Taking on the new position as manager of the updated 3Squares/SNAP program is Thom Simmons. We are excited to have him for several reasons. First, because we know him from his stint with the 2020 Census as he worked effectively connecting with regional organizations galvanizing the marketing efforts spreading the word about the importance of counting everyone. In addition, Thom has an amazing background which includes 10 years as the Martha’s Vineyard planning commissioner, and several years as the Business Department Chair at Greenfield (Mass.) Community College. His experience working with many governmental systems has made it possible for him to move into Senior Solutions and navigate through all our systems. That is very important because his position is responsible for organizing outreach, doing case management with benefits clients, and reporting to the state regarding grant requirements.
How did we find him? Thom found us when he presented the census project to our organization. His energy was contagious. As luck would have it, Thom felt an instant connection to Senior Solutions. After the census drew to a close and COVID-19 hit, Thom settled onto his farm where he was busy tapping 100 maple tree, keeping 40,000 bees, two dozen chickens, and maintaining a variety of fruit trees, nuts and berry bushes. Remembering his appreciation for the mission and goals of Senior Solutions, when he saw our need for this program manager, he realized it was the perfect opportunity for him. This is where he can use his understanding of the population he had identified from the census who would benefit from 3Squares and other programs to boost their budgets. Outreach techniques are in flux because of the COVID effect and Thom sees that as an opportunity to work in tandem with existing streams of communication. He is motivated and determined to raise the awareness of older Vermonters in Windham and Windsor counties about the 3Square/SNAP benefits they are entitled to. Thom is dedicated to presenting how to apply, walking people through the application process, and working with individuals to keep and renew the benefits. Thom is an effective presenter and public speaker. Once COVID restrictions are lifted he will be seen at numerous community meetings and events. He has come to us at just the right time. His energy and friendly professional nature will be welcome at events and meetings. His knowledge and appreciation for the situations of Vermont’s aging population is exactly what we need. So, welcome aboard, Thom!
Please remember that Senior Solutions has a virtual auction of local goods and services online starting April 1. Check our website and Facebook for more information at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.
Our HelpLine at 802-885-2669 is taking calls from any adult 60 or older or disabled who would like to find out more about 3Squares, Meals on Wheels, Wellness programs, Visitor program, Abuse in Later Life, Medicaid Choices for Care, Medicare, Fuel Assistance, and many more benefits through the National Council on Aging (NCOA). Our services are free and we will help you find the answers to your questions.