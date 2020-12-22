Jingle bells, deep white snow, smiling children, Christmas trees and carols all bring the holiday spirit to our souls. We are so fortunate to be living in such a beautiful part of the country. Seeing the moon casting shadows on the snow creates a magical landscape. Remembering joyous times in the past along with favorite traditions keeps us connected to our friends and families even if we need to self-isolate. Senior Solutions understands the effect that holidays can have on many lonely people. To help connect our generations we worked with the elementary school in Windsor where the children put their greetings in pictures, messages and handwritten cards that have been mailed to over 100 of our Visitor Program participants. We thank the teachers who made this possible! And most importantly we thank the children who wanted to include these older Vermonters in their holiday celebrations. Doing this program in between Hanukkah and Christmas will become a yearly event. It may not seem like a big deal. But when you live alone and far from family members, receiving such a message can mean quite a lot! We hope the recipients feel the love.
Brattleboro Community Television recently recognized Senior Solutions’ Community Relations Director Joann Erenhouse with its annual award for producing the best nonprofit community tv show. Joann joined BCTV in 2018 with the goal of creating a show that would provide important information to aging Vermonters. Since then, she and her co-host, Outreach Specialist, Jim Collins, have been airing a monthly studio show titled, “Keeping Up with Senior Solutions.” So far, the 12 episodes in the series have featured guest experts on topics such as advanced directives, dementia, Medicare, benefits, mail-in voting, and Reiki. If you missed the awards show, click on this link: https://www.brattleborotv.org/news/bctv-news/bctv-2020-producer-awards. You can see many of the previous programs at www.seniorsolutionsvt.com Our current BCTV program which is an interview with our Social Services Director, Mark Boutwell, can been seen at this link: https://whttps:/www.brattleborotv.org/keeping-senior-solutions/episode-13-mark-boutwell Many thanks to BCTV for helping Senior Solutions reach into the community with our services.
The following is a news alert from the State of Vermont regarding a 3SquaresVT Food Benefit Error: The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that an error occurred affecting some Vermonters receiving an extra 3Squares benefit from Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF). Of the 22,506 3Squares cases receiving an extra benefit, 4,932 cases had an error resulting in their checks being issued incorrectly. The error occurred when the DCF computer file of beneficiaries was being adjusted for duplications. A mismatch of names and addresses occurred thus checks for families were going to the wrong addresses. Some checks were mailed prior to the error being realized, so some households may receive a check with their address but not their name. These checks have a stop payment on them and cannot be cashed. Recipients of these mislabeled checks may return them to the post office unopened or destroy them. New checks are being issued and will be mailed in the coming days. Staff are calling each household to inform them of the error and of the new check issuance. The checks were a one-time extra payment of $286 for households that were not eligible to receive enhanced 3Squares benefits in September because they were already receiving the maximum benefit, or they had received an enhanced benefit of $50 or less for September.
Please call our Help Line at 802-885-2669 for advice and help with National Council on Aging Benefits, 3Square assistance, health insurance (Medicare/Medicaid), fuel assistance, loneliness, wellness programs and so much more. We are here for you and we do not charge to help. We ask you to call so we can know how to provide the most effective solutions to your needs. We serve Vermont adults who are over 60 or disabled in Windsor and Windham Counties. Can you smell the cookies baking? Have you watched Miracle on 34th Street yet? I enjoyed a previously recorded program of Pavarotti, Christmas at Notre Dame Paris the other night. I wish I could share the overwhelming feeling it gave me to see the original cathedral interior and hear the gorgeous music. I am still smiling. All of us at Senior Solutions wish all of you the love and joy of the season!