Volunteer Opportunities
To learn about Senior Companion, Vet to Vet, Friendly Visitor and other volunteer visitor opportunities, plus Public Health AmeriCorps Respite Member Volunteer positions you may call our HelpLine at 1-802-885-2669. Also check our website at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org to learn about volunteering on our Advisory Council, Board of Directors, and to be part of our in-office assistance and special project volunteers.
Volunteer Visitor Program
Senior Solutions has been actively working to recruit new Senior Companion Volunteers. Finding the volunteers is not the difficulty. Finding volunteers who meet the low-income threshold requirement is the stumbling block. This is the situation across the state of Vermont. The stipend has been raised slightly but is not the real issue. We will continue to work with other V4A’s in other regions to look for ways to overcome the difficulty.
Our new Public Health AmeriCorps program already has three members. They are currently being matched with families who have loved ones diagnosed with dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or other cognitive impairments. AmeriCorps members will provide blocks of time to supply respite for the family caregivers who need a few hours to care for their health and wellbeing.
Our Vet to Vet Visitor Program has been expanded to allow spouses and adult children to volunteer. This is an attempt to grow the program as we utilize our Tarrant Grant of $5,000 to further develop the Vet to Vet Program activities.
An inter-generational Visitor Program is being developed in concert with our application for a VISTA member. We will provide updates as they come in. Our Friendly Visitors and shopping services, plus phone reassurance programs continue as we seek to keep our wonderful volunteers engaged and busy! Winter travel can sometimes be frustrating as they want to stay connected.
Congregate Meal Opportunities
After several years of pandemic shut-downs, many area congregate meal sites that had closed down are now reopening, and the attendance numbers show that our seniors are ready for these again! These sites provide not only delicious and nutritious food, but also an opportunity for social interaction, renewing old friendships and making new ones. Last Wednesday a steady stream of seniors came through the door at the Grafton Chapel, feasting on Asian-themed cabbage rolls, noodles, and a shrimp- and-rice mix with sides of bread and green salads. Sponsored by Grafton Cares, the popular lunches are held twice a month in Grafton, supplemented in the “off weeks” by two dinners per month in Athens. In Jamaica, the Jamaica Community Church re-launched its monthly lunches, with patrons served by local school students. The Newfane Church sees dozens of attendees at each lunch, and the Friendly Mission Circle in Readsboro has opened their doors again. For a full schedule of area lunches, please see www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.
ServSafe Course to Area Meal Sites
Senior Solutions has purchased a block of seats for the nationally recognized ServSafe Food Handler Course, and is offering these seats for free to volunteers and employees of the many food sites around the area who serve our seniors. The course helps food preparers and servers to be aware of food safety protocols, so that food-borne illnesses can be minimized in congregate dining or home delivery operations. Those who complete the course receive a Certificate in Food Handling. The three-hour course is taken online, at one’s own pace and schedule, making it accessible to the largest possible number of people. It can be taken in several sessions and does not have to be completed all at once. Those meal sites that prepare food for others should strongly consider having at least one person on their staff complete the course, both for safety and liability purposes. Those interested should contact Nutrition & wellness Director Thom Simmons at tsimmons@seniorsolutionsvt.org.
Get Ready to Have Fun!
Join the party for the 50th Anniversary of Senior Solutions, Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont in 2023! Save the date of May 28 to help us celebrate 50 years of service by planning to attend the big Senior Prom! Start now and consider donating a Silent Auction item valued at $100 or more. Live music, food, auction and more! As we get closer to the date, more details will become available.
New Tai Chi Classes
Concerned with balance or falling? Free tai-chi classes can help! Two new Tai Chi for Falls Prevention classes have launched, sponsored by Senior Solutions and free to all 60-plus adults. Classes are taught by certified instructors. Check all these classes being offered throughout southeastern Vermont at www.seniorsolutionsvt.org.