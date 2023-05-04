NEWFANE — Senior Solutions, together with Newfane Congregational Church, will be hosting a senior lunch at noon on Thursday, May 11, at the church.
An appetizer of a cucumber cup gelatin salad will precede the main course, which features chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, peas, bread rolls and a brownie sundae dessert.
This meal is sponsored by Senior Solutions and prepared and served by volunteers from the church and community. The suggested donation for this meal is $3.50. For questions, call Winnie Dolan at 802-365-7870.