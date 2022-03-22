SPRINGFIELD — Senior Solutions is hosting an optional informational session on Thursday at 3 p.m. over Zoom regarding their applications for supportive funding for community organizations providing aging services.
Funding for these community projects is being provided under the American Rescue Plan Act. To be eligible for funding, proposed projects and activities must meet Older American Act requirements.
Preregistration is required. Sign up up at seniorsolutionsvt.org.
Technical Questions related to the Zoom may be directed to Kgolden@seniorsolutionsvt.org. Questions about the Grant Process may be directed to sdana@seniorsolutionsvt.org.