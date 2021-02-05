The Vermont Department of Health (VDH) and Senior Solutions want to help you improve and maintain your health. Below are just a few of the updates and ideas for you.
• Here is the link to the VDH website that provides broad communications and updates/information on eligibility, vaccination locations/phases and news/tips: https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine
• And the CDC resource page is full of great information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/communication/index.html
• Also check out the on-line Warm Up Activity Sessions that our Nutrition Director, Wendi Germain, has alerted us to. Mondays in February, Warm Up Workouts from 11 to 11:30 a.m. For information and to register go to: www.bit.ly/Exerciseinfo21
• A very important resource is Senior Solutions HelpLine at 802-885-2669. You can ask a question about services and programs to help you live in the home of your choice with dignity and healthy assistance. Other services and programs include Medicare and Medicaid benefits; 3Square food and Fuel assistance; Caregiver support and respite; Volunteer Opportunities; Visitor Program requests; Wellness and Nutrition, Legal Aid and Hospice referrals to complete Advanced Care Directives; support for dementia and Alzheimer’s family members; older adults suffering from anxiety and mild depression counseling through our PEARLS Program; and the Vet to Vet Visitor Program organized in partnership with the American Legion that includes all branches of the U.S. Armed Services with no affiliation to a veteran group required.
If you Google: Keeping Up with Senior Solutions You Tube videos you will find a number of informative programs from our series on BCTV. Many of the benefits we can connect older Vermonters to are accessed through the National Council on Aging’s Benefits Enrollment Center (NCOA, BEC). We have received a wonderful grant again from NCOA to work with a partner from another state. This year we are partnering with ABLE, NH which is a disabilities advocacy organization. They will bring an extra element of outreach to us. As the Council on Aging, Senior Solutions mission is to serve adults who are over 60 or disabled. ABLE, NH has a vast amount of experience of including the issues of the disabled in their service model. We look forward to working with them in the coming year!
The Thompson Center in Woodstock offers a number of COVID-19 friendly programs you can register to take part of. Go to www.thompsonseniorcenter.org and sign up for a presentation or virtual program. You can also look at their calendar of events and sign up for their newsletter.
Another reminder to please call our HelpLine at 802-885-2669 and register for the upcoming Medicare Boot Camp sessions to help you or a loved one learn the various plans offered by Medicare. This way you will be an educated consumer when the time of your eligibility rolls around. We offer one per month and they are free. Right now they are offered virtually on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m., March 11 at 11 a.m., and April 18 at 10 a.m.
Help Senior Solutions collect important input at our two county public meetings. We want to hear from the public as we develop our Strategic Plan. You know what you need and want in the way of support for the wellbeing of our aging population. Many of us are already in this age bracket. Help us look into the future as we try to provide the kind of environment that not only supports aging Vermonters but enables us all to flourish and live our dreams. We don’t do this in a vacuum. So many organizations are important participants in the effort. All concerns, ideas, and aspirations are welcome. Be a part of the plan! Register to receive your link at 802-885-2669 for Windsor County on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. and for Windham County at 9 a.m.
Valentines from Kids
From the Brattleboro Children’s Center to Green Mountain High School, kids of all ages have created a greeting to put a smile on the faces of some of our Meals on Wheels (MOW) recipients. Meals providers are including these Valentines in their deliveries on and around the holiday that promotes love. Several of our area schools have completed making Valentines that will be distributed by MOW site deliveries. The children enjoy the project. Parents and teachers are happy to have an activity for them, and the kids know they are helping make someone’s day brighter. Many Meals on Wheels recipients will get a greeting made by our younger generation. The goal has been to let the home-bound older adults know that they are remembered. Even if they don’t have children or grandchildren living locally, the students in Londonderry, Jamaica, Chester/Andover, Bellows Falls, Dummerston, Brattleboro, Springfield, Townshend, Cavendish, and the Deerfield Valley are sending them a Valentine in their MOW delivery.
Senior Solutions hopes to widen this project to gradually expand across Windham and Windsor Counties. Many “Thanks” to our MOW providers for jumping right into the project. Also, we greatly appreciate the help of teachers and schools who have so much to deal with during the Covid-19 disruption to the normal education process. The biggest “Thank You” goes out to all the kids who have tried so hard to send a cheerful greeting to so many of our socially and physically isolated older adults. I hope they realize the impact a simple card or drawing can make on a lonely adult’s life.