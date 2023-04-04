SENIOR PROM
Celebrate in style at the Senior Solutions Senior Prom on April 28 at the American Legion in Chester. We are excited to invite all adults of all ages. Tickets are available at seniorsolutionsvt.org.
Our silent auction is also on the website. You may start bidding April 7. Because 2023 is our golden (50th) anniversary, we are featuring a Hollywood Golden Era theme. Games, silent auction, dance band, photo booth and more. Check out all the details at seniorsolutionsvt.org, and plan on joining us all for a grand evening. Dress up or down — this will be a night to remember.
ALZHEIMER'S ADVOCACY DAY
An important advocacy event is planned for April 6 in Montpelier. The Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day will take place that day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the statehouse. Join advocates to raise awareness, share your experiences and tell your stories of how Alzheimer’s has affected your lives. As a caregiver, your testimonials of challenges you and your loved one face every day help paint an unforgettable picture of what living with cognitive diseases can do to our emotional, physical, social and financial lives. Unless they understand the issues and feel the impact of them, our leaders cannot shape the infrastructure needed to help support family caregivers and their loved ones. For more information on this important Day of Advocacy, contact mmpolyte@alz.org.
OUTREACH IN DUMMERSTON, NEWFANE
In April, we launch another campaign with the goal of making sure that every resident of our communities is food and fuel secure. Senior Solutions is partnering with Evening Star Grange 154 in Dummerston and West River Valley Mutual Aid to help strengthen each household in the West River Valley during the months ahead. Every home will be mailed an invitation to attend one of eight “drop-in” events in the two towns to receive assistance with 3SquaresVT food benefits, seasonal fuel benefits, Green Mountain Power discounts and more.
We also wish to remind seniors of the opportunities for congregate lunches in the area. The Evening Star Grange provides free meals twice a month on the second and fourth Wednesdays at noon, and the Newfane Church offers a meal every second Thursday.
Senior Solutions staff member Tiffany Williams will be available at the following locations to offer assistance:
Dummerston Community Center, 166 West S., West Dummerston: April 13 from 10 a.m. to noon; April 25 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Evening Star Grange, 1008 East-West Road, Dummerston Center: April 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Moore Free Library, 23 West St., Newfane: April 11; from 1 to 3 p.m., April 19; from 3 to 5 p.m., April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Williamsville Hall, Williamsville Road, Williamsville: April 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.; April 27, from noon to 2 p.m.
INTERGENERATIONAL VOLUNTEERS
The Senior Solutions' intergenerational project will launch July 1, and soon we will be recruiting an AmeriCorps VISTA worker to assist with implementation. The program, connecting adolescents and low-income senior citizens served by Senior Solutions, covers three broad areas: companionship to relieve social isolation, homemaker services and caregiver support services.
According to a Vermont Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey, Vermonters of all backgrounds report feelings of social isolation, with seniors being at highest risk. Thirteen percent of residents 65 years and older say they rarely or never get social and emotional support. Taking aim at that problem, older Vermonters and adolescents could share companionship through art, chair yoga or other socially engaging activities. Teens could lend a hand with housekeeping, chores, yard work or maintenance, providing practical assistance that allows older Vermonters to remain in a safe, healthy and clean home. Or young people might offer caregiver support by assisting at Memory Cafes. Studies clearly show the benefits of caregiver support programs, which can delay nursing home placement of their loved ones by, in some cases, as much as a year and a half. In addition, support improves the quality of life for caregivers by decreasing burdens and incidences of depression.
FROM HUMAN RESOURCES
Senior Solutions welcomes back Susan Triplett as our human resources specialist. Susan previously worked with us on the Vet-to-Vet program and the Memory Cafes. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Susan brings a broad range of human resource and administrative experience working for Athena Advocacy, Upper Valley Honda and Westaff. Susan holds an MBA in health care administration from Franklin Pierce University and a BA from the University of Vermont. We are pleased to have Susan back on our staff.
Please visit seniorsolutionsvt.org and click on “Jobs” to find a page with full descriptions. The listed receptionist position is part-time. You will see we have other opportunities. You might consider applying to join the Public Health AmeriCorps project as a member who will be trained to help a family by giving respite to the primary family caregiver. We also encourage more volunteer visitor program recruits to call 802-885-2669.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT
Family Caregivers who would benefit from help can now go to our website to make a request. Go to seniorsolutionsvt.org. Click on the “Services” banner. That will take you to our Caregiver Support page. Look for “Click here to start.” Then fill out the questionnaire form. A specialist will contact you.
OTHER NEWS
The Gathering Place in Brattleboro is open and offering tours to prospective participants in its Adult Day Services facility. This full-service adult day offers a range of activities and services providing care, therapy and socialization for loved ones. For more information, call 802-254-6559.