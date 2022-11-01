SPRINGFIELD — Senior Solutions has named Thom Simmons to the position of Nutrition and Wellness Director.
Simmons has been serving older Vermonters as the Senior Solutions’ 3SquaresVT Outreach Specialist since March 2021. Through his ambitious outreach, he has put Senior Solutions on the map with 3SquaresVT campaigns throughout the service area. Simmons holds a JD, a law degree from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University and a BS in Economics and Business from Hofstra University.
In addition to working at Senior Solutions, Simmons also serves as a professor of economics and business at Greenfield Community College in Greenfield, Massachusetts. His skills in these areas are considered a significant asset to administering the nutrition programs.